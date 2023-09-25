This Near-Mint iPad mini 2 is 75% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This refurbished iPad mini 2 has a few years on it, but it’s in near-mint condition and going for a serious discount.

Get a budget-friendly iPad mini with a 7.9-inch Retina Display, 16GB local storage, an A7 chip, and a battery that can last up to 10 hours. That means you can load it up with a few choice apps and work or play throughout the day.

The refurbished status on this tablet means it’s not brand new, even if it looks pretty close to it. Still, it was originally made in 2013, so it might have a hard time running some apps that require newer hardware. A cable and wall adapter are also included with your purchase!

Get this near-mint refurbished Apple iPad mini 2 for 75% off while you still can.