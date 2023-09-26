Peyton Manning Sings Morgan Wallen Song, Rocks Fake Mullet For Tour Announcement

Morgan Wallen certainly doesn't need help filling seats at his concerts, but he still called on his good buddy Peyton Manning to spread the word about his new tour ... and the Hall of Famer delivered -- rocking a fake mullet and showing off his pipes for the job!!

The country superstar announced he's going back on the road for his "One Night At A Time 2024" shows ... but instead of just posting the dates and locations on his social media, he decided to have some fun with it.

Wallen enlisted both Peyton and Eli to appear in a short sketch ... with the former Colts and Broncos signal-caller donning a wig and hat and singing "Last Night" before picking up a FaceTime call from the singer.

In the phone chat, Wallen explained he wanted Peyton to make a clip to announce the tour ... but asked him to leave out his signature dry comedy and give a straightforward statement on the big news.

"No dressing up ... no singing ... and do not overdo it with the bad jokes," Wallen told Peyton.

"Avoid the bad jokes, kinda like that new hairdo of yours," Peyton clapped back ... referring to MW's new shaved head appearance.

The two-time Super Bowl champ was bummed about the instructions ... and said if Wallen wanted a boring, uncreative vid, he should have just hit up his younger brother.

The comment gave Wallen a lightbulb moment ... and sure enough, Eli popped up to handle the gig just as requested.

Of course, Peyton had to give one more silly joke before the end of the clip ... making a song pun for good measure.

As for the tour, MW said ... "Been one of the best years for me and my music so we're gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit."