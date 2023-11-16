$35 for This Wireless, Portable iPhone Charger

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In need of some affordable gifts or stocking stuffers? How about a wireless power bank for iPhones?

We aren’t talking about Apple’s MagSafe battery pack for $99+. We’re talking about this dupe: Speedy Mag! It has a similar, sleek design and comes in black, white, or blue for just $34.97 through December 3. This is one of our early Black Friday deals!

Just like Iron Man, your iPhone sometimes needs a power boost to get through the day, and it’s annoying to carry around messy cords, power banks, and adapters — Speedy Mag replaces the need for all that! Instead, it has a MagSafe-compatible magnetic plate to securely attach to your device for a quick power boost with no cords in sight. It’s thin enough for easy use while charging and has built-in protections against overcharging.

Which iPhones are compatible? iPhone 12 and newer! So, if you’re giving it as a gift, make sure that your recipient has a relatively new iPhone model.

Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone



$34.97 at the TMZ Shop Prices subject to change.