Una agencia de talentos de Hollywood abandona a Susan Sarandon por discurso antijudío

You have notifications blocked

You have notifications blocked. Unblock.

... Check It Out!

MACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE REHEARSALS IN FULL SWING ... Check It Out!

... Set To Attend USC vs. Clemson

Going South For College Football

Donald Trump Going South For College Football ... Set To Attend USC vs. Clemson

Child Calls Cops After Explosive Fight at Home

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Child Calls Cops After Explosive Fight at Home

... 'I'm Going To Protect My Players'

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Fires Back At Angel Reese Questions ... 'I'm Going To Protect My Players'

I Promise To Be Better

Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling I Promise To Be Better ... After Game-Losing Drop

for just $28!!!

Wicked Ball Interactive Pet Toy for just $28!!!

The Devil Has Her Soul!!!

Frontier Airlines Freak-Out Passenger Meltdown Spurs Mid-Air Sermon ... The Devil Has Her Soul!!!

Price Goe$ Way Up!!!

Fake 'KUWTK' House for Sale Again ...

Kris Jenner Fake 'KUWTK' House for Sale Again ... Price Goe$ Way Up!!!

I Wanna See My Family!!!

1st Holidays Behind Bars Won't Be Easy ...

TODD CHRISLEY 1st Holidays Behind Bars Won't Be Easy ... I Wanna See My Family!!!

Ya Gotta Help Their Lives!!!

Taylor Lorenz Biden Memes Won't Win Young Voters ... Ya Gotta Help Their Lives!!!

Hours Before Cops Called for Fight

KIM ZOLCIAK AND KROY BIERMANN PEACEFUL FAMILY OUTING Hours Before Cops Called for Fight

Aaron Rodgers I Feel Guilty About Wilson Benching ... I Should've Been Playing!!!

Según los informes, Susan firmó con United Talent Agency en 2014 y este año ha tenido papeles en dos películas, "Blue Beetle" y "Maybe I Do", además de actuaciones en algunos programas de televisión.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

La actriz ganadora del Oscar ya no está representada por United Talent Agency, donde decenas de empleados se molestaron por sus fuertes opiniones sobre la guerra entre Israel y Hamás, según cuenta Page Six.

Old news is old news!

Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!