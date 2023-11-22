Best Beauty & Self-Care Gifts for 2023's Holiday Season
Gift Guide Beauty & Self-Care Lovers ... Get the Best for Xmas!!!
11/22/2023 1:00 PM PT
Got a friend who's addicted to GRWMs, a mom who won't spend money on herself, or a girlfriend who loves to look and feel her best? From at-home laser hair removal to wellness gadgets and pro-level workout recovery, these gifts are within any budget and sure to please.
Face To Feet Laser Hair Remover $49.97
$119.99
Salon treatment from home! This gadget painlessly zaps away hair and prevents regrowth from eyebrows to toes.
AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush with Magnetic Holder & Slim Travel Case
$20.97
$39.95
Gift brighter smiles with this electric brush's cleaning and whitening modes and built-in smart timers.
Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale with Free App $27.99
$79.99
More than just a scale, this smart device pairs with an app for goal setting and progress tracking in weight, muscle mass, and so much more!
Fat Breaker $47.99
$49.99
Tone up with tech that breaks up stubborn fat, stimulates collagen, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and cellulite.
Fat Iron Pro $297.99
$599.00
Using ultrasonic vibrations, red LED light therapy, and bipolar RF, this gadget tones, firms, and smoothens skin in just weeks.
AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment $189.99
Great for anyone who stands on their feet all day, this air compression massager relieves pain, increases blood flow, and reduces inflammation.
RejuvaWrap™ Infrared Sauna Blanket $399.99
This wrap brings Sauna relaxation anywhere to promote deep sleep, healing, and immune system support.