Best Beauty & Self-Care Gifts for 2023's Holiday Season

Gift Guide Beauty & Self-Care Lovers ... Get the Best for Xmas!!!

11/22/2023 1:00 PM PT

Got a friend who's addicted to GRWMs, a mom who won't spend money on herself, or a girlfriend who loves to look and feel her best? From at-home laser hair removal to wellness gadgets and pro-level workout recovery, these gifts are within any budget and sure to please.

 

Face To Feet Laser Hair Remover $49.97 $119.99

Salon treatment from home! This gadget painlessly zaps away hair and prevents regrowth from eyebrows to toes. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush with Magnetic Holder & Slim Travel Case $20.97 $39.95

Gift brighter smiles with this electric brush's cleaning and whitening modes and built-in smart timers. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale with Free App $27.99 $79.99

More than just a scale, this smart device pairs with an app for goal setting and progress tracking in weight, muscle mass, and so much more! CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

Fat Breaker $47.99 $49.99

Tone up with tech that breaks up stubborn fat, stimulates collagen, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and cellulite. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

Fat Iron Pro $297.99 $599.00

Using ultrasonic vibrations, red LED light therapy, and bipolar RF, this gadget tones, firms, and smoothens skin in just weeks. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment $189.99

Great for anyone who stands on their feet all day, this air compression massager relieves pain, increases blood flow, and reduces inflammation. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 

RejuvaWrap™ Infrared Sauna Blanket $399.99

This wrap brings Sauna relaxation anywhere to promote deep sleep, healing, and immune system support. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

 
