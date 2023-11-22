Enhance Your Memories With a Film and Slide Scanner for $170 for Black Friday

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Calling all memory hoarders and nostalgia junkies. Get ready to give your old-school slides and negatives a digital facelift with the Kodak Slide N Scan Digital Film Scanner.

Snag it now and slash an extra $10 off the price tag with the code KODAK at checkout in honor of Black Friday. Yeah, you're welcome. You'll end up only paying $169.97 (Reg. $224), saving $54, until 11:59 PM Pacific on December 17 with free shipping.

Zap those dusty color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50 mm slides into the 21st century with a flick of a switch. And the best part? It's so easy, even your grandma could do it (no offense, Nana).

With the Kodak Digital Film Scanner, you're upgrading all of those priceless memories. Imagine boosting your pics from 14MP to a whopping 22MP.

There's more, too. Film adapters? Check. A massive 5" LCD display to view your newly revived photos? Double check. And for the grand finale: easy-peasy film inserts and the ability to hook this baby up to your TV, PC, or Mac. Because what's the point of reliving the glory days if you can't do it on a big screen?