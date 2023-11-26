Second Hostage Swap Between Israel and Hamas, Video Shows Captives Waving Goodbye

Play video content

More hostages were released by Hamas Saturday night, this after the prisoner swap almost fell apart.

A total of 13 Israelis and 4 Thai nationals were driven across the border into Israel, after a seemingly endless delay. Hamas accused Israel of breaking terms of the cease-fire deal, and numerous countries, including the U.S., stepped in to revive it

In the video released by Hamas, you see hostages waving goodbye to the people who held them since October 7. It's unclear if they waved out of free will, or not.

This is the second hostage swap since the cease-fire took hold, and more hostages are expected to be released today. So far, no Americans held hostage have been released.

As part of the second swap, 39 Palestinians were also released by Israel.

In all, 50 hostages are expected to be released, and 150 Palestinian prisoners will be freed from Israel as part of the swap.