Get a Refurbished MacBook Air for Under $330

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There’s a reason MacBooks are basically an accessory in hit shows like Sex and the City and The Big Bang Theory: it's because they've got a timeless design and aesthetic!

Well, they also come with a price tag in the four-figure range. But not if you shop our Cyber Week sale on a 13.3-inch refurbished MacBook Air, now only $329.97 (reg. $1199)!

What’s refurbished? That’s our fave question! Basically, this MacBook was released in 2017, purchased, and loved for years before undergoing a process of testing, inspecting, and cleaning. Now, it’s ready to be in new hands, like one of Selena Gomez’s adopted pups.

This MacBook Air still has a lot of life left to give! An Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for speed, 128GB of storage for adding your favorite apps (like Netflix!), and a razor-thin (0.68 of an inch), lightweight (2.96 pounds) design for effortless portability. It even has classic USB ports and an SD slot, so there’s no need for pesky adapters.

Grab your refurbished MacBook Air 13.3-inch during Cyber Week for just $329.97. This offer ends December 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and no coupon is needed!