These Award-Winning Earbuds Are Under $90 for Cyber Week

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Learning a new language and communicating across language barriers can be challenging, but not when you have these award-winning and innovative translation earbuds!

Instead of using up your precious time to master new languages, try out the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds. They can provide real-time translation in 37 languages, making communication nearly effortless and enjoyable. And they are on sale for just $89.97 for Cyber Week.

A 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the Mymanu CLIK S allows you to communicate with others in person or across the globe. These earbuds work with a proprietary translation app, MyJuno, to break down language barriers. Start speaking Spanish like Ben Affleck or French like Lily-Rose Depp!

Compatible with both Apple and Android, these translating earbuds work as regular earbuds. They're built with AptX® for crisp listening for music, podcasts, and more, and they even have a built-in mic for making calls.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

The CLIK S also comes with a charging case, giving you an extended battery life of up to 30 hours. Plus, different ear tip sizes are included, so you get a comfy, customized fit!

Take advantage of this Cyber Week price and pick one up for yourself or the world traveler on your list!