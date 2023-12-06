Send Two Dozen Roses for Just $35 With Free Shipping and On-Time Holiday Delivery

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Why settle for ordinary gifts when you can channel your inner Bachelor and say “I love you” with a stunning bouquet of roses?

Whether you’re near or far, this $34.99 voucher deal (thanks to our Merry Elfin' Christmas campaign!) for 24 long-stem roses ships right to their door, and for free! If you need them to arrive in time for Christmas, order and redeem this voucher on or before December 7.

Sending the flowers is simple. Purchase the voucher here, go to Rose Farmers’ website, and enter a shipping address. Add your own if you want to hand-deliver the bouquet or input your giftees, as long as they’re in the continental US (anywhere but Hawaii or Alaska).

While your mom, grandma, or girlfriend will almost certainly love this Romeo-and-Juliet inspired gift, men in your life may also appreciate it. Plus, imagine being the first person to ever give your boyfriend or husband flowers — it’s something they’ll never forget!

Give the timeless gift of 24 long-stem roses for just $34.99 with free shipping and on-time delivery before Christmas when ordered through December 7. No coupon is needed for this one-of-a-kind deal!

