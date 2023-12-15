Give a Lifetime of Language Learning With Babbel, Now $449 Off During the Merry Elfin' Christmas Campaign

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In case you need a reminder, you’re running out of time to order holiday gifts! Something sure to arrive on time, no matter how long you procrastinate, is Babbel!

It’s a top-rated language-learning app that normally costs hundreds, but it’s on sale for only $149.97 during our Merry Elfin’ Christmas event through December 17. That’s a price you won’t find anywhere else!

How will your giftee become bilingual like Shakira, Tom Hiddleston, and the guy that played Napoleon Dynamite? 10-15 minute lessons, conversation practice, personalized review sessions, and interactive mini-games. Babbel focuses on real-world topics like transportation, dining, and directions, so your giftee can interact with Spanish speakers in their community or in French for their upcoming dream vacay to Paris.

Babbel has 14 available languages, and with a lifetime to learn, your globe-trotting recipient can take their hand at them all for the Mr. Worldwide experience. Even though the gift is last-minute — don’t worry, we won’t tell! — it’s a thoughtful one if they’ve been wanting to learn a new tongue.

Give a gift that lasts a lifetime with Babbel, now just $149.97 through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Snag this best-on-web price without needing a coupon.