This Open-Box Keyboard Folio is Now $85 With Free Shipping That Arrives in Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

iPads are known for being, well, iPads (kudos to Steve Jobs!), but they now have the ability to function like their sibling, MacBooks!

That is, as long as you have one of the nifty Magic Keyboard Folios. Normally, these bad boys run $249+, but as part of our Merry Elfin' Christmas campaign, this open-box model for the iPad 10th generation is now only $84.97 with free shipping! It even arrives by Christmas if you order through December 14.

It works smoothly with iPadOS, featuring a trackpad that can be used for multi-touch gestures and a cursor, bringing a MacBook-like experience. The 14-key function row also mirrors laptops with shortcuts for brightness, media controls, volume, and more. This makes life easier for students like Rory Gilmore, writers like Taylor Swift, and working professionals like Carrie Bradshaw.

This Magic Keyboard Folio is so heavily discounted because it’s an open-box return, like giving characters from “The Good Place” a second chance. You know when stores have products on display or take item returns? That’s where these gadgets come from. This one’s also been cleaned and verified to look and work like new!

Surprise an iPad or Apple lover with this $84.97 open-box Apple Magic Keyboard Folio that arrives in time when you order on or before December 14. No coupon is needed to snatch this 66% discount!