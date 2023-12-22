This Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited Bundle is Only $159.97 During Merry Elfin' Christmas

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Know anyone who'd like to speak Spanish like Ben Affleck or French like Lily-Rose Depp? Do they also love learning new things? Pack a punch with the gift that combines language learning and lifelong education!

With the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle, which comes with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited, your giftee can earn their desired language and a new skill all in one. During the Merry Elfin' Christmas savings event, it's only $159.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA through Christmas!

The first part of the bundle is Rosetta Stone, which includes access to all 24 languages. Learners can gain valuable conversational skills by engaging in written language lessons, practicing pronunciation with TruAccent™, or working on listening and reading skills. Users can switch between languages like Spanish, French, Chinese, and Arabic whenever they want.

Part two of the bundle is lifetime access to StackSkills, a learning platform with over 1,000 courses on everything from digital art to management, coding, and more. Access to these courses could help someone start a new side hustle, supplement a formal education, or just explore a new hobby!

Don’t miss your chance to score the perfect last-minute gift for the learner or budding polyglot in your life!

Get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone for just $159.97 with code ROSETTA until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.