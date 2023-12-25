Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrities Get Into the Holiday Spirit for Christmas 2023

Hollywood Getting Into the Holiday Spirit ... To Ring in Xmas 2023!!!

12/25/2023 5:59 PM PT
Celebrities Celebrating Christmas 2023
It's Christmas, and Hollywood was most certainly ready to celebrate ... getting together with their loved ones, and more often than not -- wearing matching getups for the holiday.

Stars far and wide threw up photos of themselves with their family members Monday to ring in Xmas ... and from the looks of it, just about everyone was down to get comfy and rock matching onesie PJs ... or something very similar.

ariana grande

Celebs who got into the swing of things included ... Sydney Sweeney, David Beckham, Conor McGregor, Gene Simmons, Kurt Angle, Chris Appleton, Mick Jagger, Tom Brady, Ariana Grande, Romeo Miller, Bret Michaels, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Matt Sorum, Nicky Hilton, Kelly Osbourne, Kaley Cuoco, and Kyle Richards ... just to name a few.

Almost of all of them were posing in front of their Christmas trees and presents, and good amount highlighted their children's joy ... the holiday really is for them at the end day.

It's been a pretty hectic and chaotic year in the world, but it's cool to see folks coming together and settling down for at least one weekend ... especially the rich and famous.

Nothing quite like the holidays ... and now, we get ready to ring in the new year!

