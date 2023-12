Barry Keoghan confirma que la escena del desnudo en "Saltburn" fue totalmente suya, sin prótesis

You have notifications blocked

You have notifications blocked. Unblock.

Mayim Should Do Specials

'Jeopardy!' Champ Austin Rogers Ken Earned Sole Daily Host Duty ... Mayim Should Do Specials

... No Training Or Drama!

Allyson Felix Enjoying 2nd Pregnancy ... No Training Or Drama!

'The Sandlot' Cast Reunites For Charity Event ... Play Ball!!!

ORIGINAL COPY ON SALE FOR $1.8M

SCHINDLER'S LIST ORIGINAL COPY ON SALE FOR $1.8M

... In Win Over Pelicans

Ja Morant Hits Apparent Gun Celebration ... In Win Over Pelicans

Gets New Tat ...

Zion Williamson Gets New Tat ... Huge Cross On Chest!!!

... After His Controversial Remarks

Simone Biles Fans Bombard Jonathan Owens' IG ... After His Controversial Remarks

'SALTBURN' NUDE SCENE WAS ALL ME

BARRY KEOGHAN 'SALTBURN' NUDE SCENE WAS ALL ME No Prosthetic Needed!!

Presumed Dead After Trying To Save Dog from Frozen River

Alaskan Mother Presumed Dead After Trying To Save Dog from Frozen River

Dead At 48 From Apparent Suicide ...

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dead At 48 From Apparent Suicide ...

Barry ha confirmado que no fueron necesarios accesorios adicionales, diciendo que decidió conectar con su "plena confianza" personal, aunque solo después de 11 tomas, ya que al comienzo no se sentía cómodo.

Old news is old news!

Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!