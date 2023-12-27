Learn 25 Languages With Rosetta Stone, Now $239 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Still polishing your New Year’s Resolutions? Consider adding something highly beneficial, like learning a new language, to your list. Celebs like Mila Kunis, Bradley Cooper, and Sandra Bullock are multilingual, and you could be too!

Especially when you have the app trusted for more than 27 years on your side: Rosetta Stone. Normally costing hundreds, a lifetime subscription to learn 25 languages is only $159.97 through January 1 if you use code ROSETTA.

Whether you want to sing along to K-pop hits by BTS and Blackpink, understand movies in multiple languages like "Inglorious Basterds" without subtitles, or order in Chinese at your favorite restaurant, Rosetta Stone helps you learn new vocabulary ASAP. You’ll begin by matching words with images, then move to interactive lessons focused on conversational skills.

Practice basic sentences like ordering at a restaurant and asking questions, with speech-recognition tech offering instant feedback on your pronunciation and accent. You could be speaking a new language as effortlessly as Shakira and Pitbull sing them in no time!

Use code ROSETTA at checkout to get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for just $159.97 through January 1 at 11:59 PM PT!