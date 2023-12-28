Learn American Sign Language With This Bundle, Now Only $19.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

American Sign Language (ASL) is a versatile language, whether you're using it at work or home. And like any other language, it can be tough to study ASL on your own.

Skip the formal classes and get started with 39 hours of expert instruction in ASL starting at the very beginning. And instead of dropping the full $104 on this ASL lesson pack, it's marked down to $19.99.

Whether you're signing with a co-worker or a friend, this bundle has a place to begin. Professionals can start with an intro course on signing in the office, including lessons on common office terms, professional greetings, and more. You could learn to sign ASL like Connie from The Walking Dead or Hawkeye from Marvel Comics!

For more general purposes, you could hop right into American Sign Language: Beginner. Once the basics are down, you can hop into more focused classes for tools like the "Manual Alphabet," "Fingerspelling,' and more. You may not be able to learn every sign right away, but these courses could make it easier to make yourself understood or even continue your learning.

Make sure also to check out dedicated courses on different sign vocabulary and skills like Tom Loves Ruth, emotion words, and a whole lot more. Before too long, your hands will be doing the talking!

January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for $19.99. No coupon needed!

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle



$19.99 at the TMZ Shop