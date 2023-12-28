Get This 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Only $79.97

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

New year, new hobby! Drones are always in season, so why not soar the skies in 2024? Some drones can run a pretty penny, but not if you know where to shop to grab this affordable and beginner quadcopter!

The Ninja Dragons Blade X is a 4K dual-camera drone with responsive controls and a streamlined design. This beginner-friendly drone is normally $199, but it has been marked down so you can start the New Year with your head in the clouds.

This low-cost drone comes equipped with optimized waypoint flight and gesture control so you can fly the skies like Tom Cruise in Top Gun. Plus, the electronic stabilization system means beginner flyers may not need to struggle just to stay airborne. This drone has an adjustable 4K camera and a secondary 720p camera.

The 360° flight angle provides a comprehensive view of the surroundings, and it's all controlled by a remote with a max range of 150 meters. Fully charged, this drone can fly for up to 12 minutes and only takes 120 minutes to charge. Plus, you can say goodbye to hefty bags —this drone comes with a carrying case that carts the Blade X's folded design in style!

Don't miss your chance to start the New Year on a high!

You have until January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone for just $79.97. No coupon needed!

