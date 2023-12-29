Nikki Haley Slammed for Being a Flip-Flopper on Pardoning Donald Trump

Play video content

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley may wanna get outta New Hampshire for good ... first she was roasted for her Civil War comments and now she got slammed by a nine-year-old for being a flip-flopper on Donald Trump!

In her latest Granite State headache, Haley was holding a campaign event Thursday in North Conway when a precocious adolescent named Adam grabbed the mic and unloaded on the former South Carolina governor.

Adam mentioned that Chris Christie – another 2024 Republican presidential challenger -- had called Haley a flip-flopper on pardoning Trump if he were convicted of a federal crime.

The boy told Haley he agreed with Christie and compared her to former Democratic Presidential candidate John Kerry. As you may recall, Kerry lost the 2004 election to Republican rival George W. Bush after changing his position on numerous issues.

Haley began her response by saying she was proud Adam asked the question before defending herself on the "flip-flopper" claim.

She maintained her position that she thought Trump was the "right president at the right time" and agreed with many of his policies, but he's now become too chaotic and should not be put back in the White House.

She insisted Christie had become "obsessed" with Trump, while also scolding Adam for comparing her to serial flip-flopper Kerry. She then vowed to pardon Trump if he were convicted because it would be in the best interest of the country.

Haley's latest migraine came just one day after she flubbed her answer on what caused the American Civil War. At a campaign stop in Berlin, NH, Haley left out the fact that slavery triggered the bloody conflict between the Union and the Confederacy in the 1800s.

As a result, Haley was blasted by the media and most everyone else. Even former CNN anchor Don Lemon gave Haley a shot for her slavery SNAFU, saying she did not show him any grace when he said she was past her prime during a live TV broadcast.

Haley has since clarified her comments, expressing that slavery sparked the Civil War, but that there’s a larger picture about the role the government plays in our lives.

