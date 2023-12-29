This Japanese Knife Set is Now Under $100

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

A new set of knives could help you slice and dice like Bobby Flay in Iron Chef through another year of tasty home cooking, and they don't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

Whether you're a home chef just putting together your first kitchen or a seasoned pro like Julia Child who wants new tools to take your trade up a notch, you might get a lot of mileage from a Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set. It comes in two varieties: one with five blades and one with eight, and they both have their own beautiful gift box for storage and display!

The five-piece knife set comes with two Santoku knives with ridges along the sides to avoid food sticking. You also get an eight-inch chef’s knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. With the whole set, you might be able to prep a feast for the holidays or just slice the crusts off your sandwich.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

For cooks who want even more to work with, the larger set comes with the same five knives, along with a slicing knife, bread knife, and boning knife. Gordon Ramsay would approve!

These knife sets are only marked down until January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Grab the:

No coupon necessary!

Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's 5-Piece Knife Set with Gift Box



Only $99.99 through TMZ