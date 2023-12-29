This AI Productivity Platform Will Hack Your Brain For $29.97

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Productivity looks different for everyone, from tapping out an email like Kris Jenner to talking through a presentation like Leslie Knope from Parks & Recreation. And it may sound different, too.

In fact, the sounds around you might even help you get into a productive mindset. That's where WiredVibe comes in. This AI-powered productivity platform gives you access to neuroscience-based visual and sound therapy to help you get ready to work, and a Lifetime Subscription has been marked down from $359 for the New Year.

WiredVibe comes with an expansive sound library, sound mix and match, and more to help you get ready to work. You can set up a virtual video workspace or turn on a Pomodoro timer to keep yourself on task. Users can also take advantage of tools like to-do lists and AI-generated music. Tracks can even adapt in real-time based on your inputs.

WiredVibe is easy to access and simple to use. All you need is a desktop browser like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or any other modern browser to start boosting your productivity with sound.

This deal may sound good, but take note because it won't be here much longer.

You only have until January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a lifetime subscription to WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus for just $29.97. No coupon necessary!

WiredVibe Personalized Music: Lifetime Subscription



Only $29.97 through TMZ