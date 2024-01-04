Macbook Pro Deal Just $339.97 For This Refurb

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

A brand-new MacBook may be too expensive to swing, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for a Windows machine. Refurbished computers have a lot to offer at a fraction of the price, and you might be surprised at the quality you can find!

This refurbished MacBook Air is in near-mint condition, so there are virtually no signs of wear and tear, including the battery life. You could get up to 12 hours of work from a single charge, and this refurbished computer has been marked down to only $339.97. However, this price won't hang around forever!

Under the hood, this MacBook Air refurb has a 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a Core i5 Processor. It's equipped for Wi-Fi connectivity and the HD Graphics 6000 GPU could be suitable for casual gaming and design programs.

It may have been made in 2017, but this new-to-you MacBook is ready to go and isn't on sale for much longer.