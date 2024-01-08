This Smartwatch Perfect for Golfers is Marked Down to $149.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

It's never too early to gear up for golf season, especially when you can find a deal that may not be available for the rest of the year.

The GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 is a golf smartwatch that assists golfers with distance measurements and course research. This smart golf companion could be an invaluable tool for experienced golfers or a great introduction to new courses for new players, and it's on sale for $149.99, marked down from $209.

This smartwatch has a 1.3-inch full-color display and comes pre-loaded with information about 40,000 different golf courses across 170 countries. This information is kept up-to-date through the GOLFBUDDY Smart App.

Need to get a better view of your course? This watch has a unique zoom function that may help you get a better look at the green, and it even shows color gradation to indicate slope. The GOLFBUDDY also automatically recognizes the hole being played and offers manual pin placement.

The watch allows casting yardages and other golf GPS features from the watch to a smart device via Bluetooth. Fully charged, this watch could last up to 13 hours, depending on the functions used. It is also water-resistant and has a digital scorecard.