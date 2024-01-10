Angela Bassett Bags Long Overdue Honorary Oscar, Delivers Inspiring Speech

Play video content

Angela Bassett has been honored for her incredible career ... bagging a honorary Oscar at Tuesday's 14th Annual Governors Awards.

The 65-year-old's first-ever Academy Award from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was handed over to her by thrilled pal Regina King ... making her the second Black actress to earn the honor after Cicely Tyson.

Angela told fellow Black actresses to fill their hearts with courage and strength in her acceptance speech ... urging them to think of who their ancestors intended them to be.

She said she was proudly sharing the celebratory moment with fellow women who speak up when they are silenced -- some of these women she's represented in her roles.

Angela has portrayed icons such as Tina Turner, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King and 'Black Panther's Queen Ramonda.

The latter made her the first actor in a Marvel film AND the first woman from a superhero movie to earn an Oscar nom -- though she lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis.