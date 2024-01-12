Julia Roberts Explains Why She's Never Done Nude Scenes

On Cam Nudity's Just Not for Me!!!

Julia Roberts is proud of her G-rated career, and says NOT getting naked on camera -- ever in her career, mind you -- sounds like a choice to her.

The Oscar winner says she's opted to represent herself as a woman by not stripping down for her roles, and being physically vulnerable -- although, she's quick to say she's not shading other women who decide to do it.

Julia Roberts photographed by Lachlan Bailey for British Vogue



Julia told Vogue UK it's just basically a deliberate decision ... as she put it, "choosing not to do something as opposed to doing something."

What makes that path interesting is that she has starred in some sexually explicit movies, such as Mike Nichols' "Closer" ... and, of course, her most famous/beloved role is as a prostitute! Albeit, a prostitute in a Disney movie.

Speaking of the biz in Hollywood ... she tells the publication it's totally changed since she started out -- everything seems too cluttered now, and being famous looks exhausting, she says.