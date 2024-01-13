Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Dress Up for A Friday Dinner in L.A.

Kyle Richards may still be playing coy about her relationship status with Morgan Wade, but the two were just filmed on a dinner date in L.A.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her country singer companion drove up to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood Friday night and got out of their SUV, looking like two sex kittens.

Morgan donned a black leather ensemble while Kyle was also dressed in stylish dark attire.

The pair then walked inside the famed eatery and chowed down on some yummy Italian delicacies.

Afterward, they walked back out together, heading over to the valet to get into their SUV and drive off.

Morgan, though, forgot her little doggie bag of leftovers, but fear not! She ran back to one of the valet drivers who just happened to be holding her sack of food and turned it over to her. Morgan then climbed into the SUV and took off with Kyle.