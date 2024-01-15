Ryan Gosling Stunned 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Won at Critics Choice

Play video content The CW

Ryan Gosling was left speechless during the Critics Choice Awards after his "Barbie" song won a huge award -- and we mean that literally ... 'cause he didn't go up to accept.

The actor's reaction to winning the Best Song category Sunday is going viral -- and for good reason ... homeboy was absolutely flabbergasted to the point that he apparently couldn't even bring himself to hit the stage to collect his hardware for belting out "I'm Just Ken."

Instead, RG just stayed put at his table and clapped -- looking awfully confused/bewildered ... this while songwriters/composers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt got up there.

They ended up shouting him out, obviously, and said the song only ended up being great because of the passion he put into the performance ... but the whole thing was just so bizarre, because you can tell it had been planned for Ryan himself to be at the mic.

Looks like he might not have been ready to deliver a speech, and pulled an audible on the fly ... and while it was a little off-script, it ended up being funny as hell and meme-worthy.