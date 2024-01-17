Snake Hitches Ride On Thai AirAsia Flight, Scares Passengers

Play video content TikTok / @wannabnailssalon

No sign of Samuel L. Jackson, but the crew of a Thai AirAsia flight did its best to handle a snake on their plane, and the passengers freaking out as it slithered out of the overhead compartment.

Check out the insane video -- the little brown and white belly-crawler's inching its way along the top of the storage area, prompting at least one passenger to flee the scene.

Now, we'll admit it's not the most intimidating-looking serpent ... but, keep in mind, even tiny snakes can pack potent venom ... so, passengers had every right to panic.

No worries though, the crack flight crew was on it ... first attempting to catch the little guy in a plastic water bottle, and when that didn't work they knocked the snake into a trash bag instead. No need to open any windows, a la Sam!

No word on what kinda snake it was, but at least it did the respectful thing ... waiting until the flight had basically arrived at its destination before showing its face -- so, no need for an emergency landing like we've seen in some other creepy crawly stowaway situations.