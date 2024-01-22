'Jesus Christ Superstar' Director Norman Jewison Dead at 97

Norman Jewison -- the director known for 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and other hits -- has died.

The famed filmmaker passed away peacefully at home Saturday -- this according to his team. An exact cause of death wasn't provided.

While his biggest claim to fame is, perhaps, the 1973 musical -- adapted from the famed Broadway play -- Norman has tons of notable films under his directorial belt from over the years ... including 'Moonstruck,' 'In the Heat of the Night' and 'The Hurricane,' just to name a few.

Other movies he directed throughout his career ... 'Fiddler on the Roof,' 'The Cincinnati Kid,' 'Rollerball,' 'And Justice for All,' 'Best Friends,' 'F.I.S.T.,' 'A Soldier's Story,' 'Agnes of God,' 'In Country,' 'Only You,' 'Dinner with Friends' ... and many more.

Of course, while Norman's film career was most certainly prolific -- he actually got his start in television ... serving as the director on episodes for huge shows like 'The Big Party,' 'The Chevy Showroom Starring Andy Williams,' 'Your Hit Parade,' 'The Revlon Revue' and others.

NJ also produced for shows like 'The Judy Garland Show.'

Norman was a decorated director ... having been nominated for 3 Oscars in three separate decades. He's earned many other accolades as well, including a BAFTA and Lifetime Achievement Awards from a handful of orgs.

He was 97.