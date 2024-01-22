Refurbished iPad for Under $200

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Save $209 on this refurbished Apple iPad 6th-Gen. from model year 2019 (and accessories) with a "B" rating and only pay $189.99 (Reg. $399) until 11:59 PM Pacific on January 28. No coupon needed.

We get it; you love all things Apple but don't love the prices. Perhaps it's time to consider a refurbished option.

This refurbished 6th-generation iPad with a "B" rating refuses to act its age, and that's a good thing. With its dual-core, 2.3GHz Apple A10 processor combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory storage, you may not even notice it's not brand-new.

Powered by a 32.4Whr Lithium Polymer rechargeable battery, this iPad lets you roam free for up to 10 hours. Coffee shop, park bench, or the comfort of your couch – your browsing knows no bounds.

Its 9.7" retina display is also remarkable. Think sharper, wider, and clearer - whether you're surfing the cyber waves, streaming your guilty pleasures, or taking care of business.