Karl-Anthony Towns Drops 62 Pts In Loss, Coach Rips Team For 'Immature Basketball'

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves might've been hyped over KAT's career-high 62 points -- which came in a loss to the Hornets -- but their coach Chris Finch wasn't, calling the squad's performance "immature" and "disgusting."

Of course, Towns went off Monday night at the Target Center in Minnesota, knocking down 21 shots on 35 attempts, and setting a new franchise record in the process, netting 62.

However, the Hornets came back from an 18-point deficit and won, 128-125 ... which clearly pissed Finch off.

"Just because you've scored two or three or four points in a row, or baskets in a row, you know obviously we're going to try to feed a hot hand, look for a hot hand, but at some point we got to get back to making the right play, we got to get back to doing the right things," Finch vented during the post-game press conference.

"It was an absolute disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball."

Finch -- who was hired as the T'Wolves head coach in 2021 -- placed some of the blame on his elite scorer, saying KAT's gunning was "absolutely" a factor in the loss.

Coach told reporters he stressed defense at halftime, but it was all for naught.

"There was a lot of immature performances here throughout the roster," Finch said. "We totally disrespected the game, ourselves, and we got exactly what we deserved.".

Despite the loss, the T'Wolves still remain atop the Western Conference standings with a 30-13 record, despite the 2nd consecutive loss.