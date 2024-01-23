WWE Strikes $5 Billion Deal With Netflix To Stream 'RAW'

WWE fans are going to get real familiar with Netflix and chill on Monday nights soon ... 'cause the wrestling org. just struck a massive deal with the streaming giant to bring "RAW" to the platform in 2025.

The two companies reached a 10-year, $5 BILLION agreement Tuesday to make it all happen ... and both sides said in statements they're thrilled.

"This deal is transformative," TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro said. "It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years."

Added Netflix honcho Bela Bajaria, "By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members."

"RAW" -- which currently airs on USA Network -- hasn't strayed from cable TV since its inception back in 1993 ... and, according to the WWE, it's been a massive success there, bringing in more than 17 million unique viewers throughout a given year.

But, clearly, both sides think the move to streaming will grow it even further ... with WWE president Nick Khan calling Netflix "the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."