Migrant Boat Lands on La Jolla Beach, Occupants Scatter Into Neighborhood

A boat apparently full of migrants washed ashore this week in a Southern California beach town -- and when it touched down on land ... the people inside went heading for the hills.

This wild footage has been circulating online for the past 24 hours, and it seems to show what eyewitnesses claim was a panga boat that was dead set on landing in La Jolla, CA -- which it eventually did, in the middle of the day no less.

The people inside are purported to be undocumented migrants ... which is what makes what happens next all the more shocking -- these folks hopped out and scattered very quickly.

As you can see, several occupants from the boat come running up the beach onto the road above -- with a bunch of bystanders watching them in plain view, mind you -- and they start making their way into the nearby seaside neighborhood ... there were even kids in the mix.

As onlookers took it all in with shock ... it seems there were even some first responders who saw it happen too. You can hear sirens from some sort of vehicle, presumably a lifeguard.

As the cameraman notes ... they don't seem too eager to stop 'em, although it's unclear if they did. It's also unknown if these folks were eventually approached/apprehended. Of course, it's worth pointing out that La Jolla is in San Diego County ... a place of sanctuary here in the States, and where migrants can technically come and seek refuge/asylum.

We saw something very similar take place off the shores of Malibu not too long ago --- so, on its face, it would appear this is somewhat of a regular occurrence on the West Coast.

It's also emblematic of the ongoing border debate in this country -- don't even get us started on what's going down in Texas, where a raging conflict is reaching its boiling point.