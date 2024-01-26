TMZ TV Recap: Taylor Swift AI, Momoa's SB Ad, Conor McGregor in 'Road House'

It's just about the end of the week here, and best believe we're finishing at TMZ -- especially when it comes to what we're covering on our TV shows ... and Thursday was no excpetion.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's start with 'TMZ Live,' where Harvey and Charles touched an ever-growing problem in the modern world -- namely, the fact that AI is starting to get VERY good at creating deepfake imagery, especially as it pertains to celebs. In this case, Taylor Swift herself was victimized.

We spoke with an AI expert about this ... and he told us to buckle up, it's just getting started.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

On 'TMZ on TV,' the gang got to talking about Jason Momoa's new Super Bowl ad -- which he was seen filming this week out in the Valley ... alongside none other than Zach Braff and Donald Faison. Yes, it's for T-Mobile ... and yes, it's another musical/dance number thing.

We'll say this ... JM looked like he was having fun -- can you tell by the 'Flashdance' tribute?

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Down in the 'TMZ Sports' world ... Mojo and Babcock got to talking about this new 'Road House' movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The reason that's relevant to sports is because none other than Conor McGregor is also in the flick ... and he and JG face off in a BIG way.