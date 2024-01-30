Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut in Revival of 'Chicago'

Ariana Madix just hit the "Great White Way" in a big way ... making her Broadway debut in the revival of the legendary musical, "Chicago."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star strolled out on stage at the Ambassador Theatre in Manhattan Monday night, playing the role of sexy, blond-haired Roxie Hart in the Tony Award-winning play.

By all measures, Ariana's performance was a 10 on a scale of 10, receiving a standing O at the end of the show.

Check out the video ... Ariana took a bow with the rest of the cast at the foot of the stage. She then accepted a bouquet of flowers and addressed the audience, giving props to the "Chicago" orchestra. She left the stage after taking one more bow with "Chicago" actress, Amra Faye-Wright, who played Velma Kelly.

Two of her 'VPR' costars, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, were right there in the crowd lending their support, along with Ariana's boyfriend Daniel Wai, and her mom, Tanya.

