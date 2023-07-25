Ariana Madix Shares First Look At 'Love Island USA' Appearance

Ariana Madix is giving fans a sneak peek at her big entrance into the villa, as in the famed "Love Island USA" villa ... where she will be making a guest appearance.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared a snap of herself Monday on the Fiji set of the hit reality series -- sharing her excitement for gathering around the fire pit on Tuesday night's episode.

She's quite the new bombshell, according to her ... and while her time in Fiji might be short, we're sure it's still gonna be a memorable appearance.

It's already been confirmed she isn't filling in as host, and she likely isn't joining as a contestant since she's currently linked to trainer Daniel Wai, so her role is a little hazy as of now.

You'll recall, Ariana's been doing well since the infamous cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, at least in terms of business moves -- apart from the "Love Island" appearance, she's also joining the "Dancing with the Stars" cast for its latest season.

FYI, that's on top of her 'VPR' filming, which is already in production.

As we reported, she's teamed up with big companies like Raising Cane's, SoFi, and even a sex toy company -- and we learned Ariana could be making up to $200k for each brand deal in the wake of the cheating mess.