TMZ TV Recap: Taylor's SB Plan, Britney's Sorry to JT, Culpo Emotional

Strong start to the week at TMZ -- and you can tell by how fiery out TV shows were from from to back ... touching on all things Super Bowl, especially as it pertains to T-Swift.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On 'TMZ Live,' you best believe we were talking Taylor Swift and her next stop in her football journey alongside Travis Kelce -- and yes, that'd be the big game itself in the Super Bowl ... which is exactly where she (and all Swifties) will be two Sundays from now.

Yes, she has a show in Tokyo the night before ... and no, it doesn't matter -- 'cause she'll be front and center. One thing she won't be doing at SB LVIII ... upstaging Usher whatsoever.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

'TMZ on TV' was a riot Monday ... much of which had to with Britney Spears apologizing to Justin Timberlake after trashing him in her book -- something nobody really saw coming.

Her "apology" seemed to come out of nowhere this weekend ... but it did shed some light on how she feels about her ex -- and, perhaps, how she made him look in the memoir. The staff had their own ideas on the bigger implications ... and whether this was even needed.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, we arrive at 'TMZ Sports' ... where, yes, we were talking Super Bowl again -- only this time ... focusing on a different famous lady tied to an NFL stud ... Olivia Culpo

She got a little teary-eyed when the 49ers won their game ... peep to find out why!