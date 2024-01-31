Drew Carey Attempted Suicide Twice, Still Wonders Who'll Miss Him

Play video content Max

Drew Carey says he attempted to end his life on two occasions when he was young -- and even now ... apparently has some very dark thoughts about death.

"The Price Is Right" host got real about his struggles with depression and mental health during a recent chat with Chris Wallace -- where Drew revealed he'd attempted suicide twice before ... once when he was 18, and another time in his 20s.

The first time he tried this was during a frat party, which Drew describes this way ... "I was so mad that everybody was having a good time. I remember that. I remember walking down the stairs and everybody’s drinking and I was like, 'What the hell are they so happy about?'"

He goes on to say he found himself angry that people there were so happy and decided he was tired of life, going on to wonder to himself ... "Who's gonna miss me?"

Even now, DC admits ... he still fights off those sad thoughts every now and then.

Drew explains ... "I have a lot of that still. Like, the who's-gonna-miss-me type of thing. A lot of times I think to myself. Like, if I die, I'm just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?" We should note ... he says he's in a better place lately.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Still, it sounds like Drew continues to find the balance -- and he's very honest about it.