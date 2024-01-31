TMZ TV Recap: Jonathan Majors, Kanye Snaps & WWE Reality TV Show

We're almost halfway through the week, and TMZ is already on Kanye West's bad side -- something our photographer can tell you all about first-hand ... with video to boot.

TMZ on TV

On 'TMZ on TV,' we recapped Monday's whirlwind of events when one our camera people, Mel, ran into Ye in the streets of Los Angeles, where she asked a straightforward question.

It seems to have touched a nerve with him ... 'cause he berated her for 3 minutes straight afterward -- not to mention snatching her cellphone out of her hands. Watch ... it's wild.

TMZ Live

Over at 'TMZ Live,' things were a little lighter ... with Harvey and Charles discussing next week's sentencing hearing for Jonathan Majors -- who faces up to a year behind bars.

Another photog of ours actually got Jon out in L.A. this week and we asked him about it. Let's just say he's happy to talk about the man upstairs ... but not his legal woes just yet.

TMZ Sports

Lastly, we arrive at 'TMZ Sports' ... where Michael and Mojo talked about a new reality TV show from WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montrez Ford -- who are going the way of KUWTK.