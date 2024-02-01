Jackie Robinson Statue Fundraiser Tops $175k

The youth baseball league that had its beloved Jackie Robinson statue stolen and destroyed has received more than enough money to replace the tribute ... with over $175k raised so far for the cause.

As we previously reported, League 42 in Wichita, Kansas had its bronze figure of the baseball legend taken from outside its facility last week ... and unfortunately, it was found wrecked beyond repair in a trash can fire at a nearby park on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe was set up to help replace the Robinson statue ... and while it had an estimated value of $75,000, the campaign has since surpassed its goal.

League 42 says it will keep the fundraiser active ... as the extra money can help the program in many other ways -- like funding the organization's education programs and revamping several fields that need new lighting and artificial turf.

League 42 says its annual budget has risen to $400k a year ... and the money raised will continue to help young kids learn the sport without having to worry about high entry fees.

The org. released a statement on the support Thursday morning ... saying, "What people are doing and have done to support League 42 makes all of us -- our families, board members, staff and players -- grateful beyond words."

"There really are no words to describe the past week. But rest assured, we are so very thankful for the support and generosity being shown to us."