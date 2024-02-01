Ravens Star Mark Andrews Helps Woman During Mid-Flight Emergency

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews just made the highlight of the year ... springing into action and assisting a woman who was suffering a mid-flight emergency.

A passenger flying from Baltimore to Phoenix documented the scary situation on X ... saying a woman required medical attention while thousands of feet in the air, and the doctor and nurse who attended to her could not find a pulse.

A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024 @NaturalSprings

To make matters worse, the eyewitness said the woman needed oxygen to be able to breathe.

According to the passenger, Andrews -- who has type 1 diabetes -- got involved and asked if low blood sugar may have sparked the emergency ... and instructed the responders on how to use his diabetic testing kit.

Eventually, the woman's heart rate was stabilized ... and paramedics were readily waiting for her once the plane touched down in Phoenix.

Andrews addressed the incident via the Ravens ... telling TMZ Sports, "In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

The All-Pro tight end has previously opened up about his experience with diabetes -- in fact, he tests his blood sugar every time he leaves the field to make sure his levels are okay.

Today I learned Mark Andrews has type 1 diabetes and has to check his blood sugar level 20+ times per game.



He also wears a continuous glucose monitor off the field, sharing his blood sugar levels with his family, his agent and the team’s head trainer.



And he’s an All-Pro TE 👏 pic.twitter.com/qJ2HOGiwhE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 8, 2023 @JoePompliano