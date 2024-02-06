Chiefs Star Donovan Smith Gifts Linemen Matching Outfits For Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen arrived in Las Vegas in style ... thanks to Donovan Smith who gifted his teammates brand-new matching fits before their departure!

TMZ Sports is told the OT -- who signed with the Chiefs in May 2023 -- reached out to popular L.A. fashion designer Daniel Patrick last week ... and he wanted jumpsuits that the O-line could wear on the plane as the team traveled to Sin City for Super Bowl LVIII.

Patrick, who has worked with many big stars like Usher, Jimmy Butler, and Deshaun Watson, was able to put it all together overnight ... and the hog molly's got to rock their new Loop Terry sweatsuits on the plane.

"The guys loved it," Patrick told us, "and were super excited!"

We're told 13 sets were made, up to 4XL, with each carrying a $475 price tag.

This isn't the first time Patrick has made something special for the Chiefs ... Travis Kelce hit him up to make custom velour jumpsuits as a team Christmas gift.

Deion Sanders famously said, “If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good,” and the Chiefs are lookin' good.