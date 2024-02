Dwayne Johnson responde a los abucheos por no ayudar a las víctimas de los incendios

❗️ CROWD IN VEGAS BOOs “THE ROCK” DEMANDING HE FOLLOW THROUGH WITH AID FOR MAUI



Oprah and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson promised TENS OF MILLIONS to the victims of the Maui fires, but many victims still have not seen a dime.



It looks like the audience is fully AMERICA FIRST and is… pic.twitter.com/UUR83VPHjP