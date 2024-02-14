Save A Mouthwatering $159 on This Wolfgang Puck Pizza Oven and Grill

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Pizza is easily one of the best foods (ever!). Even when it's bad, it's good, but now, you can always have delicious, homemade pizza in mere moments with this pizza oven and grill!

But, you'll never have even "meh" pizza again, thanks to the Wolfgang Puck wood pellet pizza oven and grill. Say hello to sizzling, gourmet masterpieces in just 90 seconds, thanks to its wood pellet fury that cranks up the heat to a blazing 950ºF. Make it yours for only $199.99 (reg. $359) for a limited time!

This bundle comes locked and loaded with Wolfgang’s signature 100% natural wood pellets in an orchestra of apple, oak, and charcoal flavors, ensuring your pizza has that perfect smoky kiss. The included Wolfgang Puck artisanal pizza dough pouches guarantee you're just a toss away from achieving that dreamy crust. Each pouch is a golden ticket to two 12” pizzas, so with four in the kit, you're all set for a pizza fiesta.

But wait — this culinary wizard isn’t just for pizzas! It’s also your go-to for grilling steaks, fish, wings, and even spatchcock chicken to perfection. With easy assembly, portability, and included Wolfgang Puck-approved recipes, it's your secret weapon for wowing anyone (including your mother-in-law!).