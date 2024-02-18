TMZ TV Recap: North Loves Bianca, Dakota's Press Run, Patrick & Brittany

Busy week here at TMZ, and as we finish up the weekend -- it's worth looking back to see what we covered ... especially on our TV shows, which were chock-full of good stuff.

Kicking things off on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles tackled this TikTok video that North West threw up on her social account -- which she shares with her mom, Kim K -- and which got taken down soon afterward ... for reasons unexplained.

Take a look yourself -- seems North wanted to express her gratitude for her dad's new album ... complete with a drawn tribute to her stepmom, Bianca Censori -- ass out and all.

On "TMZ on TV," the gang talked about Dakota Johnson's press run for the new "Madame Web" movie -- which she seems to have been very disinterested in promoting lately.

That was capped off with a confession this week that she hasn't even seen the movie.

Finally, on "TMZ Sports" ... Babcock and Mojo discussed Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes visiting a hospital in Kansas City to visit some of the children who'd suffered gunshot wounds after Wednesday's incident.