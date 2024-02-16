TMZ TV Recap: Patrick Mahomes Bad Optics, Taylor & Travis, Larsa Pippen

Big day at TMZ, and we're almost at the finish line in the week ... but just getting started on our TV coverage which was chock-full of good stuff.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were taking lumps -- at least by some -- in the court of public opinion -- this after we reported that they were both in attendance at a restaurant/bar for a private party they'd booked as a team in the aftermath of the Kansas City shooting.

We know Patrick had actually organized this -- having booked the spot well before the shooting -- but they're catching flak for actually having gone ... even after the tragedy.

We talked about it all on "TMZ Live" Thursday ... and yeah, it got pretty intense.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" ... we were also talking about Travis Kelce, but in a much less serious way -- here, we just got into this new clip of him and Taylor Swift being "so magical."

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, on 'TMZ Sports' ... Mike and Mojo talked about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seemingly rekindling their romance -- this on the heels of their "breakup." How 'bout that?!?

Play video content TMZ Studios