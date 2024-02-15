Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Recap: KC Parade Shooting, Affleck Animated, Shaq Jersey Retirement

TMZ TV Recap Kansas City Parade Shooting ... Affleck Hands, Shaq Jersey Retirement

2/15/2024 12:15 AM PT
021424_Recap-Thumbnail

We're almost at the finish line, but just getting started on topics to talk about on TV -- just take a look at what we covered on Wednesday across all of our own shows.

TMZ Live

TRAGEDY AT THE PARADE
TMZ.com

Sad day on 'TMZ Live' ... because a mass shooting broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs parade -- which turned a great day into a terrible one, especially when you see these clips.

We got some video of the moment gunfire broke out after the parade had wrapped -- and it sounds clear that a rifle of some sort had been used ... backed by other video circulating too.

TMZ on TV

INTENSE CONVO
TMZ.com

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' we talked about Ben Affleck's very animated conversation with his wife, Jennifer Lopez -- although, it was hard to say whether it was in anger, or just energy.

We asked our resident Bostonian about it ... and she gave us a very firm response. Watch ...

TMZ Sports

THE BIG CEREMONY
TMZSports.com

On 'TMZ Sports' ... Babcock and Mojo talked about Shaq's jersey retirement for the Magic!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later