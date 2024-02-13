TMZ TV Recap: Taylor & Travis' Fairytale Ending, Kanye's SB Ad, WWE & NFL

The Super Bowl has come and gone -- but with it came one of the most well-documented high-profile relationships in modern history ... and the photo finish was one to remember.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's start off with the biggest story we covered on 'TMZ Live' -- namely, the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII ... but more importantly, Taylor Swift won.

Indeed ... the pop star had, perhaps, the biggest night out of everyone -- not only did her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, help propel his team to a back-to-back victory ... but she got to celebrate every high and low from the game in her sweet suite. Win-win-win!!!

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

On 'TMZ on TV,' we were also talking Super Bowl ... but only here, as it pertained to Kanye.

Lots of companies bought ad space to run commercials during the big game -- and Ye did too ... only his commercial was a little bare-bones compared to the others. Actually, by a lot.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, over at 'TMZ Sports' ... Mike and Mojo talked about WWE stars at Super Bowl LVIII.