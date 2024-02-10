TMZ TV Recap: Kanye's New Album, Pitt & Cooper, Jason Kelce 'SNL'

Time to settle into the weekend, and what better way than to catch up on what we talked about TMZ???

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Kicking things off on 'TMZ Live,' we talked about Kanye West's latest listening event for his new album, 'Vultures,' which didn't get released digitally ... but did get played live.

Of course, there were some controversial things said during the performance -- in lyrics, no doubt -- and some of it touched on antisemitism ... which got Ye censored at his own show.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' it was the battle of the Brads at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Brad Pitt presented Bradley Cooper an award and heaped on praise for his A-list counterpart -- delivering some bad jokes to get his point across ... although, he looked great doing it.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce already hosted 'SNL,' and now ... his brother says he'd be down to give it a go. Jason Kelce talked to us on camera and communicated as much -- he wants his turn!