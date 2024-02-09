TMZ TV Recap: Super Bowl's 'My Way Tribute, Britney & Ben, Baker

It's Friday, and as we head into the weekend ... TMZ is firing on all cylinders, especially on TV -- where we covered a helluva lot of juicy topics.

TMZ Live

On 'TMZ Live,' we broke a story about a special tribute that Super Bowl LVIII organizers are planning to launch during Sunday's broadcast ... which essentially amounts to a tip of the hat to Sin City itself.

There's a particular song that'll be played throughout -- and it'll get kicked off by the most famous rendition of the tune known to date ... sung by one Frank Sinatra, no less!

TMZ on TV

Over at 'TMZ on TV,' the gang talked about a new claim Britney Spears is floating -- namely, that she allegedly made out with Ben Affleck back in the day ... in the year 1999.

Brit doesn't even seem sure of the details herself -- but she posted a pic (and then quickly deleted it) ... which left Harvey and the staff less than convinced it actually happened.

TMZ Sports

Finally, on 'TMZ Sports' ... Babcock and Lucas talk Baker Mayfield and what sort of new contract he deserves in the wake of a pretty decent season with the Buccaneers.

